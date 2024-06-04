3-tier security at Kapurthala counting centres: DC

Our Correspondent

Kapurthala, June 3

Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal today took stock of arrangements at counting centres set up at Virsa Vihar here. Counting of votes for the Kapurthala and Sultanpur Lodhi assembly constituencies would be held here tomorrow.

Reviewing the security and other arrangements at strong rooms, the Deputy Commissioner said the counting of votes for the Kapurthala and Sultanpur Lodhi assembly constituencies would begin at 8 am tomorrow. He said elaborate arrangements had been made by the civil and police administration for smooth counting process.

The Deputy Commissioner said the entire complex had already been put under CCTV surveillance in order to keep a close watch on activities in and around counting centres.

He said counting for other two assembly segments — Bholath and Phagwara — of Kapurthala district would be held at designated places in Hoshiarpur.

Panchal said three-tier security arrangements had been made for the counting day. Police and paramilitary forces had deployed outside the counting centres to maintain law and order. Meanwhile, Panchal also visited the media centre set up inside the Virsa Vihar complex.

There will be 14 rounds of counting for both constituencies. Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) Shikha Bhagat, SDM Irwin Kaur, Sultanpur Lodhi SDM Jaspreet Singh and other officials were present on the occasion.

