3-yr-old Jalandhar girl receives appreciation from India Book of Records

Jalandhar: Inaya, a three-year-old girl from Jalandhar, has received appreciation from India Book of Records for her exceptional grasping and learning skills.
The little girl was appreciated for identifying 18 fruits, 20 vegetables, 12 flowers, 12 birds, 24 animals, 12 insects, 10 vehicles, 16 food items, 23 parts of the body, 17 clothes, eight shapes, eight festivals, nine community helpers, 12 colours; reading and writing alphabet and numbers from 1-20 in Hindi and English; reciting days of the week, six rhymes; and for answering 21 GK questions. TNS
