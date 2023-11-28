30 coaches attend hockey workshop

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 27

Over the course of two days, RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Academy (RGPHA) organised a workshop in Jalandhar, bringing together 30 aspiring coaches from various corners of the state.

The workshop was conducted under the expert guidance of GS Sangha, an educator with the International Hockey Federation, Shiv Jagdev, former coach of the USA hockey team, and Dinesh, head of hockey coaching programme at the National Institute of Sports, Patiala. It aimed to fortify the foundational skills of the coaches while shedding light on the tactical and technical intricacies of the game. The comprehensive two-day workshop not only focused on refining the coaches’ basics but also delved into the strategic dimensions of hockey.

The immersive experience aimed to empower the coaches, equipping them to impart their newfound knowledge to the emerging hockey talents of the state. Dronacharya awardee Rajinder Singh, assistant technical director of RGPHA and a gold medallist from the 1980 Olympics, shared his reflections on the workshop. He stated, “It has been an extraordinary opportunity for the coaches affiliated with RGPHA’s grassroots and development centres. The insights gained from such distinguished educators will undoubtedly enhance their capabilities enabling them to mentor and nurture the budding hockey stars across Punjab.”

#Hockey