30 units of blood donated

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 24

The NSS unit of Panjab University Swami Sarvanand Giri Regional Centre (PUSSGRC), Hoshiarpur, organised a blood donation camp in collaboration with HDFC Bank, Sutheri Road, and the Indian Medical Association (IMA). During the camp 30 students donated blood. The initiative was aimed to contribute to the noble cause of ensuring an ample blood supply for those in need.

The camp was held at the PUSSGRC’s health centre. The event, under the guidance of director-professor HS Bains witnessed enthusiastic participation from students and NSS unit of the campus.

