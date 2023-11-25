30 units of blood donated

Hoshiarpur, November 24
The NSS unit of Panjab University Swami Sarvanand Giri Regional Centre (PUSSGRC), Hoshiarpur, organised a blood donation camp in collaboration with HDFC Bank, Sutheri Road, and the Indian Medical Association (IMA). During the camp 30 students donated blood. The initiative was aimed to contribute to the noble cause of ensuring an ample blood supply for those in need.
The camp was held at the PUSSGRC’s health centre. The event, under the guidance of director-professor HS Bains witnessed enthusiastic participation from students and NSS unit of the campus.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajasthan Assembly election 2023 LIVE updates: Vasundhara Raje, Sachin Pilot do 'puja' before polling
People turn up at polling booths in large numbers
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Option of manual drilling being considered
Drilling at the collapsed portion of the tunnel to rescue th...
Mumbai couple sells 1-month-old daughter for Rs 14,000, 2-year-old son for Rs 60,000 to buy drugs
The arrested include parents Shabbir and Sania Khan and Shak...
No reason to discredit SEBI in Adani-Hindenburg case: Supreme Court
Says can’t ask it to take media reports as gospel truth | Re...
Wife punches husband to death for not taking her to Dubai for birthday celebration
The incident took place at the couple's apartment, located i...