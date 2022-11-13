30-year-old man found dead in fields

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 12

The Mehatpur police have booked three unidentified persons on the charge of killing a 30-year-old man.

Raj Rani, wife of Jeet Singh and resident of Vehran village, complained to the police that his son Gurmit Singh left the house on November 10 at 7 pm saying he was going out to volleyball. However, he did not return.

She said her elder son Jatindar Singh on November 11 morning went to the fields in Chhohle village and found his brother Gurmit Singh lying dead in upside down on the passage.

Raj Rani said she along with her family reached the spot and found signs of wounds on his face and chest.

She alleged some unidentified persons had thrashed his son which resulted in his death. Investigating Officer Harwindar Singh said a case under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (committing crime with common intention) of the IPC had been registered against the unidentified accused and further investigations were on.