300 employees deployed for 3 counting centres in Nawanshahr

Nawanshahr, March 1
To ensure smooth and timely completion of counting of votes for three Assembly segments, the district administration will deploy 300 employees at three counting centres on March 10.
No one, including candidates, party agents or officials, will be allowed to carry mobile phones inside the counting centres. Jasbir Singh, ADC (G)
While presiding over a meeting to make arrangements for the counting centres here at the district administrative complex, Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) Jasbir Singh said the staff would be entrusted with the task to ensure counting of votes is done hassle-free and in a time-bound manner.
He said counting of votes for Balachaur constituency would be held at Baba Balraj Punjab University Constituent College, for Banga Assembly at Guru Nanak College for Women, and for Nawanshahr at Doaba College of Engineering and Technology, Chhokran, Rahon, in the presence of candidates and representatives of the parties.
He said no one, including candidates, party agents or officials, would be allowed to carry mobile phones inside the counting centres.
He said the staff would be allocated tables at both halls set up as counting centres. A team of four members, including counting assistant, counting supervisor, micro observer and attendant for carrying EVMs for each table would handle the counting operation at every table.
The ADC said the counting report of every round would be submitted by the staff to the Returning Officer, who would then compile the final result. He said the counting staff must participate in the rehearsals. Training programmes would be organised for them in the coming days to ensure they perform their duties efficaciously that day, he said.
