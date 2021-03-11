In Brief

300 intoxicating tablets seized

Picture for representational purpose only.

Our Correspondent

Nakodar: The police have arrested two drug peddlers on the charge of selling intoxicating tablets. Station House Officer (SHO) Mohindar Pal said 300 intoxicating tablets and Rs 51,000-drug money was recovered from the possession of the accused — Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, of Mohalla Kasba, Mehat Pur, and his brother Jaswant Singh, alias Satta. The SHO said a case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered and their motorcycle (without registration number) has been impounded. A total of 10 cases under the NDPS Act are pending against the accused, said the police. OC

Peddler arrested with drugs

Lohian: The police have arrested a drug peddler for selling intoxicant tablets. Investigating Officer Sawindar Singh said 300 intoxicating tablets were recovered from the possession of the accused identified as Sukhdev Singh, alias Bobby, of Tash Pur village in Kapurthala. The IO said a case under Sections 22,61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against the accused. OC

Surprise check at mining sites

Nawanshahr: DC Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa on Tuesday conducted surprise checking at district mining sites. The DC, who is also the chairman of the District-Level Task Force, checked Begowal, Burj Tehal Dass and Rail Bramad sites. Mining officials informed the chairman that Burj Tehal Dass and Begowal mining sites were non-operational as environment clearance had expired. Randhawa asked the officials to ensure that legal mining operations are not affected so that common people do not suffer any kind of difficulty in getting sand at affordable rates. The DC clearly stated that any kind of laxity in this task would not be tolerated. The DC also said joint squads of SDMs along with their police counterparts rank have already been formed to ensure illegal mining does not take place in the district and directed them to register FIRs against the guilty, promptly. TNS

Man booked for raping minor

Nakodar: The police have booked a Nakodar resident for kidnapping and raping a minor. IO Inspector Santosh Kumari said the accused had been identified as Harpreet Singh, alias Happy, of Nakodar. The victim complained to the police that the accused kidnapped her in a vehicle and took her to a Jalandhar hotel and raped her on the pretext of marrying her. The IO said a case under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the accused who is absconding and raids are being conducted to nab him. OC

Four booked on assault charge

Lohian: The police have booked four persons, including two women, on the charges of assault. Investigating Officer (IO) Balkar Singh said the accused had been identified as Gagan Deep Singh of Gadayi Pur village, his mother Ravindar Kaur, sister Jaskaran Preet Kaur and Nishan Singh of Ismail Pur village. Rannjit Singh of the same village complained to the police that the accused attacked and injured him due to old enmity. The IO said a case under Sections 323,325 and 109 of the IPC had been registered against the suspect. OC

Youth kidnaps minor, arrested

Nurmahal: The police have arrested a village youth on the charge of kidnapping a minor girl. Investigating Officer (IO) Bawa Singh said the accused had kidnapped the minor girl on March 28 on the pretext of marrying her. The IO said a case under Sections 363 and 366-A of the IPC was registered against the accused, who was released on bail. OC

Murder bid accused held

Shahkot: The police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) absconding for the past two years. Station House Officer HS Maan said the accused had been identified as Vishal, alias Kala, of Mohalla Baghwala Shahkot. The accused was wanted in a case of an attempt to murder.

