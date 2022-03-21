300-kg dry waste collected in special drive in Jalandhar

300-kg dry waste collected in special drive in Jalandhar

Dry waste collection drive at Green Model Town in Jalandhar.

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 20

A special drive for dry waste collection was held in the city on Sunday. The collection drive was organised by ‘Going Zero Waste Community’. As part of the drive, a collection point was set up at Mink Organics, Green Model Town, Jalandhar, and the collection of the non-biodegradable waste was open from 9am to 6pm.

Waste materials such as all grades of plastics including biscuits, chips, milk, oil and detergents packets, disposable cutlery, grocery stores plastic bags, e-waste like mobile phones accessories, tube lights, batteries, printers etc, styrofoam, cardboard, newspapers, books and among other items were collected.

Environmentalist Meenal Verma said that through this initiative, the team of ‘Going Zero Waste Community’ wanted to give a chance to the Jalandhar residents to channelise the dry waste to the right place in order to save our environment and keep our surroundings neat and clean.

She said homemade cleaners and plants potted in cow dung planters and clay pots were given to the residents as a token of thanks, who came to deposit the dry waste. “We will be replicating this every month on the third Sunday, depending on the amount collected and the response given by the public,” she added.

“A huge quantity i.e. 300-kg of dry waste was collected today. We will segregate the waste like e-waste; different grades of plastic and other waste materials would be separated and handed over to a firm for proper disposal and recycling,” Meenal said.

She further said the team including members’ Pankhuri Kamal, Meenu Talwar, Lalit Verma, Ananda Verma, Apoorva Soni, Poonam Soni, Leena Mehra, Jasmine Kaur, Devashish Verma, Meenal Verma and Tinu Luthra want to give away the message that nature belongs to us and we belong to nature, therefore it’s our responsibility to take care omother nature, and find a long term solution to environmental issues.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

2
Punjab

In first order to Punjab police, Bhagwant Mann directs reconstitution of SIT probing Bikram Majithia drug case

3
World

Group of Russian elite plans to assassinate Putin by poison, claims Ukraine intelligence

4
Punjab

Don't get used to luxuries of staying in Chandigarh; if you don't perform you will be changed: Kejriwal warns Punjab ministers

5
Punjab

Manish Tewari urges CM Mann to consult Advocate General on BBMB issue

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann coming of age much to chagrin of AAP bosses in Delhi: Sunil Jhakar

7
Punjab Election

AAP may pick Prof Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha, cricketer Harbhajan Singh

8
Punjab Election

Punjab: 'One MLA, one pension' in the works

9
Trending

Salman Khan declines Rs 20 Crore offer for cameo in Chiranjeevi's Godfather; here’s why

10
World

Russia-Ukraine War: Zelenskyy presses Israel for missile defence help, fighting rages in Mariupol

Don't Miss

View All
‘What a day to be alive’: ‘Anushka apna kutta sambhal’ trends on twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas
Features

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region
Punjab

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

Partition: Women and Cinema
Features

Partition: Women and Cinema

Need for national strategy
Comment the inward eye

Need for national strategy

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house
Chandigarh

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma’s fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here’s how the comedian reacted
Entertainment

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma's fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here's how the comedian reacted

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in Kabaddi player's murder
Punjab

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal's murder

Top Stories

Arvind Kejriwal asks MLAs to perform

Arvind Kejriwal asks Punjab MLAs to perform

Says people are watching you | SIT probing Bikram Majithia c...

‘One MLA, one pension’ in the works

Punjab: 'One MLA, one pension' in the works

Govt may do away with pension for every term

AAP may pick Prof Pathak, Raghav Chadha, Harbhajan Singh Bhajji

AAP may pick Prof Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha, cricketer Harbhajan Singh

Justice Jora Singh, Jagmohan Singh Kang are also reportedly ...

IG Sandhu to supervise SIT probing Majithia case

IG Gursharan Singh Sandhu to supervise SIT probing Bikram Majithia case

Four-member team will be headed by AIG Dr Rahul S | Other te...

Soon, lodging facility for tourists at Madhogarh, Mahendragarh forts

Soon, lodging facility for tourists at Madhogarh, Mahendragarh forts

Work on hotel at Madhogarh Fort in final stage | Rooms in Ma...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Congress to go ahead with special House meeting

Amritsar: Congress to go ahead with special House meeting

Muchchal villagers in Amritsar district take it upon themselves to curb drug menace

Infamous for addicts, spotlight back on Maqboolpura locality in Amritsar

Minor girl kidnapped, thrown in fields by uncle to teach her father a lesson

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern

Oil price high, area under mustard cultivation up

Oil price high, area under mustard cultivation up in Bathinda

Dr Vijay Singla in Cabinet, Mansa upbeat; Bathinda residents disappointed

Bathinda: 12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Mercury soars, relief unlikely soon: Met

Mercury soars in Chandigarh, relief unlikely soon: Met dept

No written orders, but VIP lane introduced at Chandigarh railway station

Slow uptake of Corbevax, Chandigarh to limit number of jab centres

Record turnout at Chandigarh Golf Club election

Chandigarh: Health Secretary seeks info on transfer policy

Apex court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

Supreme Court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

52 Jamia RCA students clear civil services mains exam

Government job for brother of IB officer Ankit Sharma killed in Delhi riots

CISF nabs 3 passengers at Delhi airport with fake visas for Paris

Kin of riot victim Ankit Sharma gets Delhi government job

Jalandhar: Students shine in CBSE Class-XII Term-I exams

Jalandhar: Students shine in CBSE Class-XII Term-I exams

Teachers welcome AAP's declaration of 25,000 jobs

Jalandhar Central: 'Construction of roads, providing clean water, overall development my priority'

Three brothers booked for abetting suicide

Open House: Shouldn’t the govt ensure that social welfare schemes reach every section of society?

Gang of robbers busted, 4 held

Gang of robbers busted, 4 held

Rural police to hold cycle rally to Hussainiwala on March 22, 23

NGO members click selfies with garbage dump, send them to MC chief, MLAs, CM

9 farmer unions make appeal for unity in SKM

Three fresh Covid cases in district

Patiala: With summer approaching, doctors, staff feel the heat

Patiala: With summer approaching, doctors, staff feel the heat

Play Talak highlights working woman's sacrifices

Councillor levels graft charges against Patiala MC, Local Govt officials

Two held for raping minor in Samana