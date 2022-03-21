300-kg dry waste collected in special drive in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 20

A special drive for dry waste collection was held in the city on Sunday. The collection drive was organised by ‘Going Zero Waste Community’. As part of the drive, a collection point was set up at Mink Organics, Green Model Town, Jalandhar, and the collection of the non-biodegradable waste was open from 9am to 6pm.

Waste materials such as all grades of plastics including biscuits, chips, milk, oil and detergents packets, disposable cutlery, grocery stores plastic bags, e-waste like mobile phones accessories, tube lights, batteries, printers etc, styrofoam, cardboard, newspapers, books and among other items were collected.

Environmentalist Meenal Verma said that through this initiative, the team of ‘Going Zero Waste Community’ wanted to give a chance to the Jalandhar residents to channelise the dry waste to the right place in order to save our environment and keep our surroundings neat and clean.

She said homemade cleaners and plants potted in cow dung planters and clay pots were given to the residents as a token of thanks, who came to deposit the dry waste. “We will be replicating this every month on the third Sunday, depending on the amount collected and the response given by the public,” she added.

“A huge quantity i.e. 300-kg of dry waste was collected today. We will segregate the waste like e-waste; different grades of plastic and other waste materials would be separated and handed over to a firm for proper disposal and recycling,” Meenal said.

She further said the team including members’ Pankhuri Kamal, Meenu Talwar, Lalit Verma, Ananda Verma, Apoorva Soni, Poonam Soni, Leena Mehra, Jasmine Kaur, Devashish Verma, Meenal Verma and Tinu Luthra want to give away the message that nature belongs to us and we belong to nature, therefore it’s our responsibility to take care omother nature, and find a long term solution to environmental issues.