300 specially-abled children showcase their talent

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 2

The fifth edition of the Punjab State Cultural Competition for specially-abled children began at GEMS Cambridge International School here today. The event is being organised by Ashadeep Welfare Society in association with the Punjab chapter of Special Olympics Bharat.

As many as 300 students and coaches from various districts are participating in the two-day event. During the first day, Tanda MLA Jasveer Singh Raja Gill, Dasuya MLA Karamveer Singh Ghuman, Sham Chaurasi MLA Dr Ravjot Singh, AAP district president Gurvinder Singh Pabla, Chairperson District Planning Board Karmjit Kaur were present as chief guests.

Project director Paramjit Singh Sachdeva said 10 events were being organised in the two-day programme.

Mahindrapal Singh Bajwa of Universal Traders donated Rs 50,000, Sandeep Gupta of Rajindra Carbons contributed Rs 21,000, Ashok Arora Rs 50,000 and Sanjeev Jain donated Rs 31,000 for the betterment of specially-abled children.

Taranjit Singh, president of Ashadeep Welfare Society, thanked the donors for their contributions.

The first prize in the unified dance category was bagged by JSS Asha Kiran (Hoshiarpur), second by Ambuja Manovikas (Ropar) and third by Chanan (Jalandhar).

In the solo dance male (senior) Amanpreet Singh of Ambuja Manovikas (Ropar) stood the first, second position was secured by Bhushan of St Joseph (Jalandhar) and third was bagged by Rohit of JSS asha Kiran (Hoshiarpur).

In singing (Teachers) category, the first position was secured by Sanjit Singh of Ambuja Manovikas, second by Parveen of Agosh Holding Hand (Amritsar), and the third by Jaskaran Raikot and Hardeep Singh.

In the group fashion show, the first spot was secured by Ambuja Manovikas, second JSS Asha Kiran and the third by St Joseph.

In the Group Dance, the First prize went to Ambuja Manovikas, Second to St Joseph and JSS Asha Kiran, and the third to Sehyog Amritsar and Bhagat Puran Singh Pingalwara, Amritsar.