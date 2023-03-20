300 students showcase models at fest in Kapurthala

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 19

A fest, ‘Inno-Tech 2023’, was organised here at Pushpa Gujral Science City, Kapurthala, to observe the 18th annual day. The chief guest on the occasion was Dr G Sridhar, Director General, Sardar Swaran Singh National Institute of Bio Energy.

As many as 300 students from different engineering and polytechnic colleges showcased their innovative models on the occasion. A team of experts from NIT Jalandhar evaluated the models.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Sridhar said, “Innovation is a major driving force for a nation’s sustainable growth and competitiveness amidst globalisation. Innovative ideas by individuals lead towards making complex processes simple, easy and economical resulting in new products, technologies and opportunities and thus ensuring sustainable growth. The people of Punjab, especially in rural areas, are known for their creativity and innovativeness. Suitable platforms, therefore, need to be provided to channelise the potential of Punjabi youth to nurture their talent.”

The science city anthem was launched by Neelima Jerath, Director General, Science City, on the occasion. The lyrics of the anthem were composed by her and the music was by Parduman Kumar, nagma player from HMV College, Jalandhar.

Jerath said globalisation had been a dominant driver of change in business and society, leading to generation of new knowledge, ideas and intellectual property.

Rajesh Grover, Director, Science City, said the event was aimed at encouraging innovativeness and creativity amongst the students of colleges through the development of working models in different fields of science.