304th birth anniversary of Kapurthala state founder Nawab Jassa Singh Ahluwalia celebrated

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, May 3

Residents of the city on Tuesday celebrated the 304th birth anniversary of Kapurthala state founder Nawab Jassa Singh Ahluwalia, who was a great Sikh warrior and is known to have liberated 2,200 Hindu women from the clutches of Ahmed Shah Abdali and escorted back to their homes.

Paying rich tributes to the founder of the city, the Ahluwalia dynasty under the patronage of Tikka Raja Shatrujit Singh, scion of former rulers of princely estate, organised Akhand Path at the local State Gurdwara.

Head granthi from Sultanpur Lodhi Gurdwara Ber Sahib Bhai Surjit Singh narrated the brief history of Nawab Jassa Singh Ahluwalia as he said: “Nawab Jassa Singh was brought up by Mata Sundri, wife of 10th Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh. Born on May 3, 1718, in a small village (Ahlu) near Lahore, his father died when he was just five-years-old. He fought many battles and commanded the Dal Khalsa, which fought great holocaust in 1762 against the Afghani forces and he also avenged the martyrdom of Chhote Sahibzadas. He reduced Sirhind into rubble and built Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib in the memory of Chhote Sahibzadas.”

Prominent among those who participated in the celebrations included Karam Singh Ahluwalia, senior advocate and spokesperson of Nawab Jassa Singh Ahluwalia Memorial Trust, Manmohan Singh Walia and Harbans Singh Walia, both former councillors, Harjit Singh Walia, president SAD, Jaswinder Singh Batra ,Gurpreet Kaur, member SGPC, Swaran Singh, Hardayal Singh Jheeta, a local BJP leader, Devinder Singh Dhapai, a local SAD leader, and advocates Sandip Walia, Ompreet and Gurjinder Singh.

#Sikhs #sultanpur lodhi