311 recruits pass out as constables

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 3

The passing-out parade of the basic recruits course batch number 263, including those of the District Cadre, IT and Chandigarh Police, was held at the PRTC, Jahan Khelan. In all, 311 recruits passed out as constables. These include 269 men constables and 42 women constables. The passing-out batch also included six constables of the Chandigarh Police.

Shashi Prabha Dwivedi, ADGP (HRD), was the chief guest. She reviewed the parade and took salute of the contingent. Deputy Commissioner Apneet Riyat was also present with her. Dwivedi reminded the passing-out students of the resolve of public service. She said the police had been doing their duty fearlessly. The chief guest congratulated the trainees and their family members.

The recruits also performed giddha on the occasion. Commandant Harpreet Singh Mander gave details of the training given to the recruits. He congratulated the group officers and the staff on the passing-out of trainees.