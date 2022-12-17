.32-bore pistol, 15 bullets stolen in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 16

Thieves made away with a pistol and 15 bullets, besides cash and gold in Hoshiarpur. Harvinder Singh, a resident of Hari Krishna Dayal Colony located in Bajwara, has lodged a complaint with the Sadar police that he had gone to the court with his wife when the incident happened.

He said unidentified persons broke the locks of his house and took away his .32 bore licenced pistol and 15 bullets, cash and gold items.