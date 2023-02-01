325 take part in inter-school tech fest

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 31

The IT forum of PG Department of Computer Science and IT of Apeejay College of Fine Arts organised 10th inter-school tech fest here on Tuesday.

As many as 325 students of 15 schools of the state participated in 20 different competitions. The competitions were organised in business idea presentation, play with clay, painting on the spot, general quiz bonanza, gaming, picture captioning, poster presentation, photography, gustakhi maaf, website development, programming skills, declamation, poetical recitation, theme-based modelling, T-shirt painting/hand painting, mobile app idea presentation, rangoli, cooking, group dance and RJ hunt.

The chief guest of the day was Hardeep Singh, professor, department of computer science, GNDU.

Principal Neerja Dhingra warmly welcomed Hardeep Singh and said,” It is an honour to have you here. It is a pleasure for the young brigade from different schools who will take inspiration from you and will be encouraged to give their best and keep their best foot forward.”

Addressing the students, she said, “Apeejay has always been known for the art and its students have earned name and fame nationally and internationally but now the college has made its name in other disciplines as well like commerce, computer science, design etc. She says the college always aims to provide holistic development and education to its students.

On the occasion, Rajni Kumar acquainted the students with the achievements and facilities of the college through a detailed PowerPoint presentation.

Hardeep Singh said, “In today’s era, practical knowledge and polishing the individual skills are essential to succeed and just the theoretical knowledge is not suffice.” He added that teachers too have a pivotal role to play to attain this aim as the students of this era have multiple sources of knowledge but what they need distinguished guidance and right path.