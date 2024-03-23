343 centenarians from city, 75 from Nawanshahr to vote in Lok Sabha polls

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, March 22

Punjab voters will exercise their right to franchise on June 1. The elderly will also play a big role by doing their bit in the election process.

In Jalandhar, there are 343 voters above the age of 100 years and in Nawanshahr their number is 75. As per information, the eldest voter in Nawanshahr is 109 years old. The figures are as per the official record.

Persons with disabilities and senior citizens, who cannot move around, can case vote from their residences. Several elderly shared that they had cast their votes through ballot paper when Electoral Commission staff visited their respective homes.

“Though I am unable to move, I still have the power to form a government. This makes me feel confident,” said Shanta Rani (90), a resident of Avtar Nagar, who has been bedridden for more than a year. The nonagenarian said despite her health condition, she still had a right to vote.

Discrepancies in data

Some discrepancies are, however, being observed in data of a few voters. In Jalandhar, two voters were registered under the category of 120 years of age. But, after checking, it was found that none of them fell under the category. In Nawanshahr, members of a family said they were not 100 years old as registered with the administration.

