349 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths in Jalandhar district

Jalandhar, January 30
The district reported 349 new cases of Covid on Sunday. With this, the Covid tally in Jalandhar has reached 76,609 cases. With two more deaths in the district, the deceased tally increased to 1,550. As many as 72,822 people have recovered from Covid while the number of active cases in the district reached 2,237 today. Of the 19,97,397 samples collected in the district, so far, 18,38,574 samples have tested negative.
66 cases in Kapurthala
The Kapurthala district reported 66 new cases of Covid on Sunday. The district tally reached 23,191 today. No new death was reported in Kapurthala and the total deceased tally so far is 563.
5 lose life in Hoshiarpur
The district reported 195 new cases of Covid, taking the tally to 39,449 cases. The district also reported five new deaths. The total deceased tally at Hoshiarpur has now reached 1,044. The deceased include a 78-year-old female resident of Mand Mander block; a 74-year-old male resident of Mand Pandher block; a 63-year-old female resident of Budhawar block; a 86-year-old male resident of Bhunga block, who died at Shivam Hospital, Hoshiarpur, and a 72-year-male of Chakkowal block, who died at Shivam Hospital, Hoshiarpur.
