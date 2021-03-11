35 BIS clubs set up in district schools, colleges

Jalandhar, August 19

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has set up clubs in as many as 500 government high and senior secondary schools across the state. In Jalandhar, 35 such clubs have been set up in schools and colleges.

The aim of these clubs is to spread awareness among the students regarding the formulation of Indian standards, conformity assessment, laboratory testing, hallmarking scheme, consumer affairs activities, promotional activities and training services, etc.

Under the programme, various activities like competitions, quizzes, essay writing and debates on standard and quality are being organized. Also, exposure visits, several awareness programmes, seminars and workshops on Indian standards and their role in the uplift of the quality of life and economic development are being planned. The BIS will pay Rs 30,000 per school for abovementioned activities. A special science mobile van would also be provided by the BIS for which the mentor would be provided by the respective school principal.

Sanjivan Dadhwal, a retired science master from Jalandhar has been made the nodal officer of the programme for Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar and TarnTaran districts. “I am looking after everything. I have been coordinating with the schools and guiding them so that the programme could be carried out properly. We have already held some activities in a government school in Bajwa Kalan. Now, we will move towards other schools too,” the nodal officer added.

Dadhwal, as a science headmaster, completed his 38-year service with the Education Department. He retired from Government High School, Patara, in the year 2016. He has been a guiding force in organising several science-related events in the state. Dadhwal was also the local coordinator on behalf of the National Council for Science and Technology for 106th Indian Science Congress. He coordinated the Children Science Congress and also performed his duty as an evaluator for state-level science Congress for Punjab, J&K and Chandigarh.

Spreading awareness of Indian standards

The objective is to spread awareness among students regarding the formulation of Indian standards, conformity assessment, laboratory testing, hallmarking scheme, consumer affairs activities, promotional activities and training services, etc.