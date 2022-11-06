350 get degrees at GNA varsity convocation

Jalandhar, November 5
As many as 350 students were awarded degrees in various disciplines during a convocation ceremony at GNA University today.
Inder Mohanjit Singh Sidhu, president-cum-director, Vardhaman Textiles Ltd was invited as the chief guest.
The Chancellor GNA University, Gursaran Singh, the Pro-Chancellor and president, Gurdeep Singh Sirha, the vice-president, Simran Sirha, the vice-chancellor, Dr VK Rattan, among others were present on the ocassion.
The vice-chancellor started the ceremony with an address and presented the annual report of the university. He congratulated the young achievers who took the challenges with a positive approach. He talked about the initiatives taken by the university. He even said the university was established on the ‘highway of academic excellence’ and follow its vision with ‘clarity, confidence, compassion, and commitment’.
The chief guest expressed his gratitude by remembering the ‘preaching of Guru Nanak’, and motivated the young minds with his motivational words. He emphasised on the practical excellence. He suggested, “There is no magic but the quest and the curiosity in being innovative’ and ‘be ethical and secular’ showered like a benediction to the young learners and achievers”.
The Honoris Causa degree was awarded to Bharat Panchal, master architect of Digital Risk Management & Cyber Security for India’s payment ecosystem. The dignitaries awarded the degrees to achievers bagging gold (20), silver (14) and bronze (12) medals along with the other students from diverse disciplines like engineering, business school, hospitality, computational science, animation and multimedia cal education and sports.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...