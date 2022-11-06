350 get degrees at GNA varsity convocation

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 5

As many as 350 students were awarded degrees in various disciplines during a convocation ceremony at GNA University today.

Inder Mohanjit Singh Sidhu, president-cum-director, Vardhaman Textiles Ltd was invited as the chief guest.

The Chancellor GNA University, Gursaran Singh, the Pro-Chancellor and president, Gurdeep Singh Sirha, the vice-president, Simran Sirha, the vice-chancellor, Dr VK Rattan, among others were present on the ocassion.

A student gets a degree during the convocation. Tribune photo

The vice-chancellor started the ceremony with an address and presented the annual report of the university. He congratulated the young achievers who took the challenges with a positive approach. He talked about the initiatives taken by the university. He even said the university was established on the ‘highway of academic excellence’ and follow its vision with ‘clarity, confidence, compassion, and commitment’.

The chief guest expressed his gratitude by remembering the ‘preaching of Guru Nanak’, and motivated the young minds with his motivational words. He emphasised on the practical excellence. He suggested, “There is no magic but the quest and the curiosity in being innovative’ and ‘be ethical and secular’ showered like a benediction to the young learners and achievers”.

The Honoris Causa degree was awarded to Bharat Panchal, master architect of Digital Risk Management & Cyber Security for India’s payment ecosystem. The dignitaries awarded the degrees to achievers bagging gold (20), silver (14) and bronze (12) medals along with the other students from diverse disciplines like engineering, business school, hospitality, computational science, animation and multimedia cal education and sports.