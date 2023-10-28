350 take part in cyclothon for voter awareness

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 27

As part of a voter awareness drive under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaign, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Vishesh Sarangal on Friday flagged off a cyclothon to encourage people, especially youngsters, to strengthen democracy by massive participation in elections.

As many as 350 students and NCC and NSS volunteers from various schools participated in the rally. The cyclothon started from the local Sain Dass A S Senior Secondary School and passed through Gopal Nagar, Workshop Chowk, Kapurthala Chowk and Old Sabji Mandi. He said those youths who would attain the age of 18 or above on January 1, 2024, can also register them as voters. He said the right to vote must not be wasted and youngsters must use this to strengthen democracy at the grassroots level.

The DC said the youth could also register themselves as voters through a single click on their computer or mobile, way back from their home. He said the Election Commission of India had launched National Voter Services Portal (NVSP) and Voter Helpline App.

