36 honoured at state function on Republic Day

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 27

As Governor Banwari Lal Purohit on Thursday unfurled the Tricolour on the occasion of Republic Day at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium, he specifically urged the media to raise the people’s concern.

Kapurthala DC Vishesh Sarangal distributes a tricycle at an event. Malkiat Singh & Sarabjit Singh

In his address, the Governor especially mentioned that Jalandhar was a hub of media. The expectations to raise the voice for peoples’ right and truth has increased. He also expressed that the media of Jalandhar would embrace moral values and ethics of journalism fearlessly to take up the issues and concerns of the people.

Paramilitary and police perssonel’s participation in the march past and colourful cultural programmes marked the 74th Republic Day celebrations in Jalandhar on Thursday. Photos: Malkiat Singh

At the state-level function, he gave awards to 36 persons. He honoured Ritin Khanna for the upliftment of badminton by starting Olympian Dipankar Academy, installing five new synthetic and opening of a new physiotherapy centre at the Raizada Hansraj Stadium. It is also noteworthy that the Prime Minister Office had chosen Raizada Hansraj Badminton Stadium, Jalandhar, for the 81st edition of PM Narendra Modi’s prestigious ‘Mann Ki Baat Programme’. Ritin Khanna said, “It was possible only because of the cooperation extended by all including the players, their families and the coaches.”

Author, environmentalist and nature artist Harpreet Sandhu, advocate, was also honoured for his literary and pictorial work promoting the natural and heritage locations of Punjab through his authored coffee table books and short documentary films. Simran Sidhu, who heads the department of journalism at Doaba College, was also honoured for her contribution in the field of education. Among others honoured at the event were tehsildar Phillaur Baljinder Singh, Harmeet Singh Babbar and Amandeep Singh for their road safety initiatives, social worker Mahinder Singh Kainth, election kanungo Jaspreet Singh, SI Pushpa Bali, ASI Kuldeep Raj, HC Deepika Sharma, Senior Constable Gagandeep Singh, Constables Harjeet Singh, Hindi teacher Veena, Dr Gurbeer of Oxford Hospital, Principal Ashok Kumar, BDPOs Pawanpreet Kaur and Abhey Chander, and Rajesh Kumar Bhagat for social welfare and justice.

In a programme organised at the Municipal Corporation office, Sub Inspector Kulwant Singh received a certificate of appreciation from Commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish, Joint Commissioner Dr Shikha Bhagat, and Assistant Commissioner Rajesh Khokhar.

