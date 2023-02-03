36 illegal shops face action in Attari market

Jalandhar, February 2
The Jalandhar Municipal Corporation initiated action against 36 illegal shops in the Attari market here today.
Despite several notices, the shops were being constructed illegally.
Since no machine could enter the narrow corners of the market, the demolition process was carried out manually.
In 2019, the Vidhan Sabha committee had visited the area and stopped the construction of shops.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SBI’s overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 crore, says Chairman
Stressed that SBI has not given any loans against shares to ...
Parliament adjourned for the day following Opposition protests over Adani issue
The Chair in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha disallows th...
New appointments of Supreme Court judges to be notified soon, A-G tells top court
Taking exception to the Centre sitting over the Collegium's ...
Punjab government imposes 90 paise per litre cess on petrol, diesel
Cabinet gives nod to the much-awaited Industrial Policy; aim...
Supreme Court directs govt to produce original records on blocking BBC documentary on Gujarat riots
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh issues not...