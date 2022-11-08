 37 dengue cases in Kapurthala village; health officials on toes : The Tribune India

37 dengue cases in Kapurthala village; health officials on toes

37 dengue cases in Kapurthala village; health officials on toes

Health Department officials inspect a water tank at Panchhat village.



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, November 7

With 47 active cases of dengue, Panchhat block and village has emerged as the most affected area in Kapurthala district.

Of the total active cases, 37 are from Panchhat village alone. The Health Department, however, is refraining from terming it a hotspot.

A total of 211 dengue cases have been reported in Kapurthala this season. Panchhat block in Phagwara has reported a total of 59 cases until now. Of these, over 40 cases have been reported in the Panchaat village alone.

Interestingly, the village came to the limelight after sarpanch Harjit Singh took up the matter with Rural Development Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal during his visit to the district on October 29. The sarpanch claimed to the minister that his villlage alone had over 100 cases!

Following this, the Health Department and the district administration sprung into action to contain the cases.

The sarpanch claimed at one point of time there were 300 cases of dengue and associated illnesses. However, the Health Department said the figures were erroneous and included symptomatic, fever and other illnesses cases.

Panchhat village still has at least 37 active cases. “The village had too many cases earlier. At present, the cases have declined. The panchayat got fogging carried out in the village on October 23, 27, and 30. However, after I took up the issue with the minister, the administration sprung into action immediately. We are thankful to the DC and the Health Department. Health teams have been visiting everyday and carrying out spraying, fogging and attending to patients. The cases have now significantly subsided. However, 15 to 18 people are still down with dengue,” said Harjit Singh.

Discussing cause, the sarpnach said, "Many houses had water bowls outside, which weren't drained. Open buckets of water were kept near animal troughs and many water tanks had lids missing. These might have provided breeding grounds to mosquitoes.”

Panchhat not a hotspot yet

Panchhat village isn’t a hotspot yet. The number of cases from urban areas in Kapurthala is more. We have taken samples; never there were 300 cases in the village. At present, cases have subsided. — Dr Gurinderbir Kaur, civil Surgeon

Most cases in past 10 days alone

At least 47 active cases have been reported in the past 10 days from Panchhat and its 10 neighbouring villages. One of the causes for dengue has been the presence of water bowls outside 95% of the houses. — Dr Nandika, Epidemiologist, Kapurthala

