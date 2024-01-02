388 nabbed for various crimes in Kapurthala district

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 1

The district police have arrested 388 criminals involved in various heinous crimes during the year 2023.

Vatsalya Gupta, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kapurthala, while talking to The Tribune, today said 31 cases of murder, 24 of rape, 487 of robberies, dacoities and thefts were registered in the year 2023. The SSP said an amount of more than Rs 2.71 crore was recovered from the arrested accused.

Giving details about the campaign against drugs, the SSP said 364 cases were registered under the NDPS Act and 479 drug smugglers/suppliers were arrested in this connection.

She said 13.140 kg of heroin, 26.50 kg of ganja, 13.516 gm of opium, 506 kg of puppy husk, 36 stolen cars, 36 motorcycles, 10 scooters, one truck and two auto-rickshaws were recovered from the accused.

She said the cases of three drugs smugglers was sent to the competent authority in Delhi to confiscate their property worth Rs 1,34,40,000.

She said 13 cases were registered under the Arms Act and 14 accused were arrested, from whom 24 pistols, 12 revolvers, five 12 bore rifles, 221 cartridges and two magazines were recovered.

She said eight cases were registered under the Mining Act and 21 accused were arrested, from whom eight tractor-trailers, one tipper, six JCB machines and 1,377 sq ft sand/soil was recovered.

Reiterating her commitment to maintain law and order at all costs, the SSP said the campaign against drugs and anti-social elements by the district police would continue and those involved in such illegal activities would not be spared.

