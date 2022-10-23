39th edition of Surjit Hockey Tournament from October 27

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 22

The 39th edition of the Indian Oil SERVO Surjit Hockey Tournament will be held here at the Surjit Hockey Stadium, Burlton Park, from October 27 to November 4.

Jalandhar DC and Surjit Hockey Society President Jaspreet Singh said, “The tournament is organised every year to keep the name of Surjit Singh Randhawa, an ex-Olympian, alive. Just like every year, the leading oil company, IndianOil Corporation Limited, will be the main title sponsor of the tournament.

He also stated that the winning team will get a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh, and the runners up will be given a cash reward of Rs 2.5 lakh.

The Rs 5-lakh cash prize will be sponsored by the Gakhal Group of USA and the cash reward for the runners up will be sponsored by NRI Sabha Balwinder Singh Saini in the memory of his late father Subedaar Sarup Singh Saini.

“The best player in the tournament will be feted with the Mohinder Singh Tut Memorial Award and a cash prize of Rs 51,000, sponsored by Ranbir Singh Rana Tut of the Amar Highway Filling Station”, he added.

Surinder Singh Bhapa, the Secretary General of the Surjit Hockey Society, said that the tournament would be played on a knockout-cum-league basis, in which the top 16 ranking men’s hockey teams in the country will display their skills.

“The six teams have been seeded directly into the league stage and divided into two pools, whereas two teams from the knock-out stage will qualify for the league. The top two teams of each pool will qualify for semi-finals. The semi-finals of the tournament will be played on November 3, and the final will be played on November 4,” he said.