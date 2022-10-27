39th Surjit Hockey tourney starts today

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 26

The stage is set for 39th edition of Surjit Hockey Tournament, which will commence on October 27 at the Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium, Burlton Park. Local Bodies Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Minister for Local Government, Punjab, will be inaugurating the tournament.

The tournament is organised every year by the Surjit Hockey Society, Jalandhar, to keep the name of Sardar Surjit Singh Randhawa, an ex-Olympian, alive.

Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner and Surjit Hockey Society president Jaspreet Singh has stated that the 39th edition of the tournament would be played on a knockout -cum-league basis. The 2021 champions- Punjab Indian Railways, New Delhi, IndianOil, Mumbai, Punjab Police have been placed in Pool A, while the 2021 runners-up- Punjab and Sind Bank, (New Delhi) Punjab National Bank (New Delhi) and Army-XI (Delhi) have been kept in Pool B. Two teams will qualify from the knockout stage.

Surinder Singh Bhapa, the secretary general of the Society, has said that the tournament committee is expected to attract hockey followers in large numbers, adding that the spectators would get Alto car, Motor Cycles, Refrigerator and LCDs as prize on the final day. These prizes will be awarded through draw of lot. Every day, the spectators will be issued lucky coupons. The players and officials, on the other hand, will only be given lucky coupons on the first day. All types of arrangements, including boarding, lodging, security, among others, have been completed.

Ranbir Singh Tut, the secretary of the society, said the arrangements have been made for the live telecast of both the semi-finals and the final match of the tournament on a private channel on November 3 and 4, respectively. There will be a cultural programme on the final day of the tournament. Punjabi folk singer Kulwinder Billa will also deliver a live performance to entertain the spectators, before the start of the final match on November 4 from 5.00 pm onwards.