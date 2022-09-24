4.23 lakh MT of paddy expected in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, September 23
During a meeting held with the officials of various departments today, Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Hans said 4.23 lakh metric tons of paddy is expected to arrive in the markets of the district this season.
Taking stock of the advance preparations for the upcoming paddy season, DC directed the concerned officials to ensure timely procurement of the produce, so that the procurement could be conducted smoothly. The paddy will be purchased by various procurement agencies and traders in different mandis.
He said there were a total of 69 mandis in the district, which include 64 permanent yards and 5 temporary yards, declared by the Mandi Board and a total of 47 shellers in the district, which were being allotted. The linking of the mandis with the shellers will be done through the online portal.
