4,500 students take part in convention on architecture

Our Correspondent

PHAGWARA,JUNE 10

Lovely Professional University (LPU) is hosting the 65th annual National Association of Students of Architecture (NASA) Convention, which is inaugurated by the Chairman of the Council of Architects (COA India), Prof Abhay Vinayak Purohit.

The event will witness more than 30 seminars, 60 workshops by 100+ top architects, providing an opportunity for the 4,500 budding architects from around the world to learn and grow. Professor Purohit talked about the challenges facing the architectural fraternity and encouraged students to see them as opportunities. He praised the students as the smart generation who can adapt to changing situations and become globally competent architects. Prof Purohit also invited NASA members to the COA for approaching society with full architectural contributions and congratulated NASA on its success.

LPU Chancellor Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal expressed his excitement at seeing so many architectural students on campus and praised the energy of all the six zones of NASA in the country. Other esteemed guests, including Emirati Entrepreneur Dr Bu Abdullah and Architect Ms Sara Cervera from Madrid, also shared their thoughts on architecture and sustainability.

Dr Bu Abdullah, Emirati Entrepreneur and Chairman at Bu Abdullah Group conveyed his desire for more collaboration with India. Architect Sara Cervera from Madrid, Spain, emphasized the need for sustainability in architecture, urging all architects to design buildings that adopt green practices and promote energy-saving measures. The guests also released an informative booklet titled “Indian Arch.”