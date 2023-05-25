4 arrested with 37-gm heroin in rural areas

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 24

The rural police have made arrests in two drug-related cases. In the first case, three individuals, including two women, were apprehended with 29-gram heroin. The police also recovered Rs 25,000 in drug money from the trio.

In the second case, a man from Naharpur was arrested by the police after 8-gm heroin was found from his possession. Additionally, Rs 20,000 worth of drug money was seized from him. The police acted swiftly on a tip-off received during a patrol in Kartarpur, which pointed that a man on a bike entering from Kishangarh was carrying drugs.

Following the tip, the police apprehended Jaspal Singh who was riding a motorbike bearing registration No. PB08-CQ-7768. A case was registered against him under Sections 21-B, 61, and 85 of the NDPS Act at the Kartarpur police station. During the investigation, the suspect admitted to keeping Rs 20,000, earned from the sale of heroin, at his home.

Meanwhile, the Phillaur police arrested two women for the possession of 21-gm heroin. Additionally, Rs 5,000 in drug money was seized from the women. Amarjit Kaur, a resident of Mohalla Muktpura in Banga, was found with 8-gm heroin and Rs 2,000 in drug money. Baljit Kaur, the wife of Chiranji Lal, also known as Raju, and a resident of Mohalla Santokhpura in Phillaur, was found with 13 grams of heroin and Rs 3,000 in drug money. A case was registered against both women under section 21-B of the NDPS Act at the Phillaur police station.