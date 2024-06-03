4 booked for clash between workers at polling station

Jalandhar, June 2
The police booked four persons for a clash between Congress and BJP workers at a polling booth in Basti Guzan, Jalandhar West, here yesterday.
The incident involved Congress leader Kuldeep Mintu’s son Sumit Mintu, Rajni Angural, Shikha Verma and Shalu Jarwal.
On a complaint filed by BJP leader Yogesh Malhotra, the police have registered a case against the suspects under Sections 323, 341 and 506 of the IPC.
Mintu and others, who allegedly harbour political animosity against Malhotra, attacked him while he was going to a polling booth of the BJP. Mintu claimed that Malhotra first assaulted Rajni Angural, leading to the scuffle.
