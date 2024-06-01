4 booked for poll violence at Adampur in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, June 1
Four persons were on Saturday booked in a poll-related violence at Mansurpur Badala village of Adampur Assembly segment in Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat.
Some Aam Aadmi Party supporters learnt to have attacked a Congress polling agent, Tajinder, who had to be hospitalised. Those booked in the incident include Bhupinder Singh, Harjinder Singh, Ranjit Singh, all of Wadala village, and Jaswant Ram of Mansurpur Badala village. A case has been lodged against them under Sections 323, 341, 506 and 34 of the IPC at Adampur police station.
Since the incident took place outside the polling station, the voting process did not get disturbed, said Deputy Commissioner Dr Himanshu Aggarwal. Adampur Congress MLA Sukhwinder Kotli visited the Civil Hospital to enquire about the health of the party worker.
