4-cr Lamborghini damaged in mishap

Our Correspondent

Jalandhar: Two persons had a miraculous escape as a new Lamborghini worth around Rs4 crore, being test driven by one of them, was damaged after ramming into a stationary vehicle here on Friday. The car was being test driven on 66 feet road near here. The accident reportedly took place last evening. While there are reports that AGI Infra Ltd owner Sukhdev’s manager had sought to test drive the Italian car before gifting it to his son and went on to check 300 km per hour speed when the accident took place, Sukhdev denied the reports. “The reality is that I had no intention to buy the car. I and few other people had shown interest in the test drive. The company sent the car only for test. It was in fact the company’s driver who was controlling the steering when the accident happened,” he said. The car reportedly bumped into Sukhdev’s Fortuner, which too partially got damaged. TNS

Woman robbed of cash, gold

Phagwara: Three unidentified armed robbers snatched cash worth Rs 15,000 and two gold rings from a woman near Hardaspur village on Thursday. The victim told the police that she was driving a car when the accused, who was riding a bike, broke the windowpanes of her car and snatched her gold rings and cash. A case under section 379B/34, IPC, and Arms Act has been registered. OC

Residents protest police inaction

Phagwara: Family members and residents of PipaRangi locality held a protest outside the police station against the non-arrest of killers of Ajay Kumar, who was allegedly murdered on February 9. The demonstrators threatened to intensify their stir in case the accused were not held before February 28. Paramjit and Neelam Rani, parents of the victim, along with their relatives and residents of the locality, demanded an immediate arrest of their son’s killer. Babbu Bau, a protester, said Ajay was called outside his house by some youths on February 9 and was beaten mercilessly. Later, he succumbed to injuries. OC

Two held for stealing cash

Nakodar: The Nakodar police have arrested two thieves on the charge of stealing cash from a floor mill. Investigating Officer (IO) Ajit Singh said the accused have been identified as Niraj and Laki, residents of Railway Road, Nakodar. Kiran Dhir, a resident of the same locality, complained to the police that the accused barged into his floor mill and stole Rs 25,000/ and three silver coins. A case has been registered against the accused.