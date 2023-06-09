4-day 65th architecture convention begins at LPU

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 8

Lovely Professional University (LPU) is proud to announce its role as the host for the 65th annual National Association of Students of Architecture (NASA) Convention from June 9-12. The convention is set to bring together over 4,000 architectural students from India and around the world.

NASA, a renowned architectural student body organisation, boasts a staggering participation of over 65,000 students from over 300 colleges across various countries.

Dr Atul Kumar Singla, Head of the School of Architecture and Design at LPU, highlighted the convention’s aim to engage students through both online and offline platforms, offering them direct and indirect opportunities.

Nearly 20 distinguished speakers, originators in their respective fields, from across the world are to cover varied architectural concepts for inspiring and guiding a new generation of architects.