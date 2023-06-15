4-day architecture convention concludes at LPU

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 14

The four-day 65th Annual NASA (National Association of Students of Architecture) Convention-2023 today concluded at Lovely Professional University (LPU).

The office-bearers of the convention honoured the university authorities with a trophy for volunteerism for hosting over 4,500 delegates. A key highlight of the concluding day of the event was a number of suggestions discussed to achieve sustainability in architecture.

Chief Architect & LPU Head of the School of Architecture & Design Atul Kumar Singla lauded NASA for exhibiting exemplary gender sensitivity in all its activities. Singla also expressed desire to host such a convention again in future. The event offered the delegates a unique opportunity to expand their horizons, and to inspire the next generation of architects. NIT-Trichy was declared the overall winner in various contests held as part of the convention.

Delegates danced, thumped, shrieked, clapped, sighed and swooned on the musical pouring of famed Bollywood crooners such as Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa and Khan Sahib, among others.