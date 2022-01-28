4 Doaba names on BJP's 2nd list

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 27

National Commission for Scheduled Caste Chairman Vijay Sampla has been fielded from the Phagwara constituency by the BJP in the party’s second list of candidates for the Assembly elections released today. Of all the 27 candidates in the list, four names from Doaba have been announced namely Vijay Sampla from Phagwara, former Akali leader Sarabjit Makkar from Jalandhar Cantt, former Jalandhar Mayor Surinder Mahey from Kartarpur and Narinder Pal Singh Chandi from Shahkot.

Bhandari, Laddi, Kohar file papers Three main candidates from Jalandhar Assembly constituencies filed their nomination papers today on the second day of filing of papers. BJP candidate KD Bhandari filed his papers from Jalandhar North, Akali candidate Bachitar Singh Kohar, grandson of ex-minister Ajit S Kohar filed his papers from Shahkot and second timer Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia filed his papers from Shahkot as the Congress candidate

Laddi first went to Amritsar to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple accompanying Rahul Gandhi there. He returned to his constituency and along with his wife and covering candidate Manjinder Kaur went to the office of the Shahkot SDM to file his papers. After filing his papers, he came to Jalandhar to attend Rahul's rally at Mithapur

The seat with a predominant Hindu urban base, Phagwara has seen current Cabinet minister Som Parkash win both in 2012 and 2017 poll. While Union minister Som Parkash’s wife Anita Parkash was also a contender from the seat, the BJP went with Sampla fielding him from the constituency.

Meanwhile, former Akali leader Sarabjit Makkar, who had recently joined the BJP party, has been fielded as the party’s candidate from Jalandhar Cantt. Makkar will be contesting against Cabinet minister Pargat Singh, incumbent MLA from the seat. Makkar had quit the Akali Dal to join the BJP after being denied a ticket by the SAD, which chose Jagbir Brar as its candidate from Jalandhar Cantt.

From Kartarpur, former Congress leader and former Jalandhar Mayor Surinder Mahey has been chosen to contest the elections while from Shahkot Narinder Pal Singh Chandi has been fielded as the party’s candidate.