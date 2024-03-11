4 held for attacking cops, freeing man from custody

Phagwara, March 10
The Nurmahal police have arrested four persons, including three juveniles, on the charges of attacking cops and freeing a person from their custody.
The suspects have been identified as Mohamad Sipahi, a resident of Chema Kala village, and his three accomplices, all juveniles.
In his statement, Shash Pal Singh, SHO of the Purana Shala police station in Gurdaspur, said the police got a tip-off that a person, identified as Saif Ali, alias Saifu, a resident of Bundala village in Nurmahal, who was wanted in a case of kidnapping, was hiding at Chemma Kalan village.
He said after getting information, the police team reached Dera of Mohamad Sai outside Cheema Kalan village and arrested Saif.
Shash Pal said when he, along with his team, was returning to Nurmahal, an SUV in which five persons were sitting with sharp weapons intentionally hit a police vehicle. They attacked police personnel and forcibly freed Saifu from police custody.
A case under Sections 186, 353, 225, 120-B and 341 of the IPC had been registered. Saifu and Mohamad Sai are absconding.
