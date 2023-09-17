4 held with heroin, intoxicant tablets

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested four persons on the charge of selling heroin and intoxicant tablets. The suspects have been identified as Harbhajan Singh, alias Sonu, a resident of Made Pur village, and Amandeep Singh, alias Kala, a resident of Khurshaid Pur village falling under the Shidham Bet police station, Ludhiana. Station House Officer (SHO) Mohinder Pal said 11 grams of heroin was recovered from their possession. A case under Sections 21(b), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against the suspects. The SHO said the police also arrested Ram Lubhaya, a resident of Ganna Pind village in Phillaur, and Gurdeep Singh, alias Deepa, a resident of Meonwal village, with 300 intoxicant tablets. The police also impounded the motorcycle on which they were travelling with the contraband. OC

Man dies of ‘drug overdose’

Phagwara: A 55-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances on Friday. Investigating officer (IO) Govinder Singh said the deceased had been identified as Surinder Singh, alias Shinder, a resident of Ward No. 8, Lohian Khas. Kuldeep Kaur, wife of the deceased, told the police that her husband was suffering from depression. Following which, he took overdose of medicine, leading to his death. The IO said the police handed over the body to the family after post-mortem examination. OC

Cash, jewellery stolen from house

Phagwara: Cash and jewellery worth lakhs were reportedly stolen from a house at Harbanspur village on Friday night. The burglars entered the house after breaking open the locks. They took away four gold rings, one gold chain, 2 pairs of gold earring and Rs 18,000 in cash from the house. The family members were away at the time of the incident. The police have registered a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC. OC

Burglars strike at four shops

Nakodar: Theft incidents were reported from four different places in the Nakodar sub-division on Friday night. In the first incident, burglars struck at a cloth merchant shop, “Nauria Ram Dhir & Sons”, after breaking open its locks on the Hospital road in the wee hours here today. As soon as the chowkidar of the bazaar noticed the robbers, he informed the shop owner, who rushed to the spot. The suspects managed to flee on seeing members of the shop owner’s family. The burglars managed to take away Rs 5,000 from the cash box. They damaged the CCTVs before leaving the shop. DSP Sukhpal Singh said the police had registered a case in this regard. In other incidents, miscreants burgled a karyana shop near Ambedkar Chowk. They managed to flee with Rs 45,000 in cash from the shop. Two shops were reportedly burgled at Shankar village near Nakodar.

#Phagwara