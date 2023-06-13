4 held with heroin, intoxicating powder

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 12

The district police have arrested four smugglers and recovered large quantities of drugs from them.

According to the information, a team of the City police station, while patrolling the area, seized 15 grams of heroin and a large number of sedative injections by nabbing a smuggler. The accused has been identified as Parvez Mattu, a resident of Panj Pipli, Bahadurpur.

While the police of Bullowal police station arrested a smuggler and recovered 80 grams of intoxicating powder from him. The accused has been identified as Mohan Lal, alias Manga, a resident of Pandori Rukman. Also, the police station Garhdiwala, during a naka in the area, arrested Rishav Kumar, alias Ravi, a resident of Garhdiwala and recovered 500 grams of intoxicating powder from him. The police of Tanda have arrested Nangal Jalal, a resident Suraj, and recovered 152 grams of intoxicant powder from him. Separate cases under various sections of the NDPS act have been registered against the accused.