4 held with heroin, intoxicating powder

Hoshiarpur, June 12
The district police have arrested four smugglers and recovered large quantities of drugs from them.
According to the information, a team of the City police station, while patrolling the area, seized 15 grams of heroin and a large number of sedative injections by nabbing a smuggler. The accused has been identified as Parvez Mattu, a resident of Panj Pipli, Bahadurpur.
While the police of Bullowal police station arrested a smuggler and recovered 80 grams of intoxicating powder from him. The accused has been identified as Mohan Lal, alias Manga, a resident of Pandori Rukman. Also, the police station Garhdiwala, during a naka in the area, arrested Rishav Kumar, alias Ravi, a resident of Garhdiwala and recovered 500 grams of intoxicating powder from him. The police of Tanda have arrested Nangal Jalal, a resident Suraj, and recovered 152 grams of intoxicant powder from him. Separate cases under various sections of the NDPS act have been registered against the accused.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre orders probe into CoWIN data ‘breach’ as Oppn ups ante
Health Ministry insists portal safe | Privacy compromised: C...
Farmers block NH-44 again over MSP, Sec 144 imposed
Fresh FIR against protesters | Wrestler Bajrang joins stir
WFI poll likely on July 4, former J&K CJ to be RO
Wrestlers were given June 30 deadline