4 held with intoxicants, liquor in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, November 13
The district police have arrested four smugglers and seized a large quantity of intoxicants and liquor from them from different places during the last 24 hours.
The Model Town police , following a tip-off, seized 96 bottles of liquor from Deepak Adia, a resident of Basant Nagar. The accused had hidden the liquor in a plot near his house. The city police recovered a large number of sedative capsules by arresting one Sagar Adia from the Gaushala market.
Similarly, the Hariana police arrested Lal Hussain, a resident of Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir, and recovered 14.5 kg of poppy husk from him. The Garhdiwala police arrested Rajinder Kumar, a resident of Fatehpur, and recovered 35 grams of intoxicant powder from him.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s G20 presidency to centre around theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’: PM Modi
India will officially assume the G20 presidency from Decembe...
Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 businessmen in connection with money-laundering probe into Delhi Excise policy
The 2 are currently in jail after the CBI arrested them in t...
Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit
Nearly 1 lakh Indians became permanent residents of Canada i...
Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected
The high-altitude areas of Kullu and Mandi districts also re...
Air quality in Delhi remains very poor
The Air Quality Index at 9am is 309