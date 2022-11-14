4 held with intoxicants, liquor in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 13

The district police have arrested four smugglers and seized a large quantity of intoxicants and liquor from them from different places during the last 24 hours.

The Model Town police , following a tip-off, seized 96 bottles of liquor from Deepak Adia, a resident of Basant Nagar. The accused had hidden the liquor in a plot near his house. The city police recovered a large number of sedative capsules by arresting one Sagar Adia from the Gaushala market.

Similarly, the Hariana police arrested Lal Hussain, a resident of Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir, and recovered 14.5 kg of poppy husk from him. The Garhdiwala police arrested Rajinder Kumar, a resident of Fatehpur, and recovered 35 grams of intoxicant powder from him.