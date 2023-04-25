4 hurt as fight breaks out in Kapurthala gurdwara

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 24

Four persons were injured in a fight between two nihangs at Gurdwara Bawiyan in Kapurthala here this morning. One of the injured is Beer Kamal Pal Singh, alias Ginny Bawa, the brother of AAP leader and Kapurthala Improvement Trust Chairman Gurpal Indian.

While the police have said an altercation over shooting of a video at the gurdwara turned violent, the gurdwara management committee has, however, termed it as a fight over the control of the shrine. Committee members alleged Ginny Bawa was an aide of Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh, the Kapurthala police, however, said this had not been substantiated so far. The four injured are currently under treatment.

Kapurthala City police station SHO Palwinder Singh said, “A fight broke out at Gurdwara Bawiyan in Kapurthala over the shooting of a video. Two nihangs Ginny Bawa and Simranjeet Singh attacked each other with swords. Ginny Bawa was shooting a video when Simranjeet prevented him from doing so, during which a fight broke out between the duo. Ginny Bawa’s father Manjit Bahadur Singh Bawa and mother Devinder Kaur Bawa also got injured in the commotion.”

Simranjeet alleged, “They broke the maryada so I stopped him (Ginny Bawa). He started making a video and abused and attacked me with his kirpan. I also used my weapon to defend myself. There are previous cases against him too. He is attached with AAP.”

Doctors at the Civil Hospital said, “All four persons have sharp-edged weapon injuries. One of the seriously injured was referred to Amritsar.” Harbinder Singh, DSP, Investigation, Kapurthala, said, “It’s a long-standing dispute between the two parties.

The matter is in court already. The old feud caused a fight this morning.”

The DSP confirmed that Ginny Bawa is the brother of Improvement Trust, Chairman, Kapurthala Gurpal Indian. He said there was no complaint with Kapurthala police so far to prove that Ginny Bawa was an aide of Amritpal. The DSP said versions of both sides were being taken and investigation is being conducted. An FIR was not lodged til the filing of the report.