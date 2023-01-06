4 injured in clash between 2 groups in Malsian, 25 booked

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 5

Four persons were injured after a crossfire broke out between two groups at the Model Town Colony in Shahkot late on Wednesday evening.

An injured person being taken to a hospital.

The Shahkot police have registered an FIR against 25 persons under Sections 307, 336, 148, 149 of the IPC and Sections 24, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Shahkot police station in this regard. Four of them have been identified as Surjit Singh of Shahkot, Inderjit Singh of Shahkot, Laddu Hundal from Jalandhar and Sukhpreet Singh of Shahkot. The rest still remain unidentified.

The injured persons have been identified as Arshdeep Singh, Vinod Kumar, Rajwinder Singh and Harjinder Singh. The clash occurred when a group of men went to meet another group in the area to resolve an old dispute. However, matters got escalated as fresh violence broke out between both the groups in which four men were injured. While three of the injured persons are from one group, Harjinder is from the other group. All the injured men are currently undergoing treatment.

The FIR was registered on the statement of Arshdeep Singh, who lives in Jalandhar. In his statement, Arshdeep told the police that Vinod Kumar and Rajwinder Singh, Harry and Gurvinder Singh went to the Nagar Kirtan.

Arshdeep said they then arranged a meeting with some people near Gurvinder’s home to resolve the latter’s dispute with Raja. Members of the other side arrived on the scene shortly after that.

Arshdeep alleged that the other side’s Surjit Singh pushed him, which led to a fight. He claimed that Surjit opened fire at him, leaving him injured.

Then Inderjit Singh of Dhandowal and Laddoo Hubdal and Sukhpreet Grewal all fired at them. Arshdeep’s friend Vinod was shot in his belly and Rajwinder Singh was shot in his right thigh. Arshdeep alleged that members of the other party fired more shots, before fleeing the spot.

The injured were rushed to the hospital. After first-aid, the doctor referred them to the Jalandhar Civil Hospital. The trio — Arshdeep, Vinod and Rajwinder — was later admitted to a private hospital.

Harjinder of the other side who also sustained a gunshot wound, is undergoing treatment at the Jalandhar Civil Hospital.