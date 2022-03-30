Jalandhar: 4-lane ROB to come up at PAP crossing

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 29

The National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) has floated a new proposal to construct a four-lane flyover at the PAP railway crossing replacing its earlier plan of building a two-lane ROB after the railway authorities rejected the latter citing technical reasons.

Chairing a review meeting with officials of the NHAI here at the District Administrative Complex, Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori directed the officials concerned to further expedite the paperwork with respect to approval to this new proposal from higher authorities of the NHAI so that the project could be started at the earliest.

The DC said the NHAI has mooted another proposal to construct a four-lane flyover instead of earlier two-lane ROB which would provide a total of six-lane to commuters as the existing two-lane flyover would be converged with it.

Thori asked NHAI officials to follow up this matter with their high-ups for prompt approval to this project so as to launch it at group level without any further delay. He also stressed on the need for this flyover as it would facilitate lakhs of commuters as this crucial point deals with traffic from nearby states including Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, New Delhi, besides others. He said that PAP Chowk serves as a traffic junction as passengers from many states pass through this point in order to further proceed to their destinations.

Pointing out further, Project Director Harmesh Mittal said the new four-lane project was likely to cost equal to the earlier project as it would not require to shift high-tension electricity cables from the site, thereby, saving a lot of money. He said once the proposal gets through the competent authority with the NHAI, the same would be sent to railways for their nod.

The detailed project report along with General Agreement Drawing (GAD) has been submitted to the NHAI for its final approval, he said, adding the project would be accomplished in a fast-track manner once requisite approval was received from all stakeholders.