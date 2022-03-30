Jalandhar: 4-lane ROB to come up at PAP crossing

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 29

The National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) has floated a new proposal to construct a four-lane flyover at the PAP railway crossing replacing its earlier plan of building a two-lane ROB after the railway authorities rejected the latter citing technical reasons.

Expedite paperwork, dc directs officials

  Chairing a review meeting with officials of the NHAI at the District Administrative Complex, Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori directed the officials concerned to further expedite the paperwork with respect to approval to the new proposal from the higher authorities of the NHAI so that the project could be started at the earliest.

Chairing a review meeting with officials of the NHAI here at the District Administrative Complex, Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori directed the officials concerned to further expedite the paperwork with respect to approval to this new proposal from higher authorities of the NHAI so that the project could be started at the earliest.

The DC said the NHAI has mooted another proposal to construct a four-lane flyover instead of earlier two-lane ROB which would provide a total of six-lane to commuters as the existing two-lane flyover would be converged with it.

Thori asked NHAI officials to follow up this matter with their high-ups for prompt approval to this project so as to launch it at group level without any further delay. He also stressed on the need for this flyover as it would facilitate lakhs of commuters as this crucial point deals with traffic from nearby states including Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, New Delhi, besides others. He said that PAP Chowk serves as a traffic junction as passengers from many states pass through this point in order to further proceed to their destinations.

Pointing out further, Project Director Harmesh Mittal said the new four-lane project was likely to cost equal to the earlier project as it would not require to shift high-tension electricity cables from the site, thereby, saving a lot of money. He said once the proposal gets through the competent authority with the NHAI, the same would be sent to railways for their nod.

The detailed project report along with General Agreement Drawing (GAD) has been submitted to the NHAI for its final approval, he said, adding the project would be accomplished in a fast-track manner once requisite approval was received from all stakeholders.

No-confidence motion: Trouble for Pakistan PM Imran Khan as ally MQM-P deserts ruling PTI

Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Trouble for Pakistan PM as key ally MQM-P likely to vote against ruling PTI, announcement at 4 pm

Ludhiana blast case: NIA teams carry out search operation in Khanna

Ludhiana blast case: NIA teams carry out search operation in Khanna

Sources said NIA team was conducting raid at the old house o...

Home ministry issues notification for implementation of Central Service Rules in Chandigarh, to be effective from April 1

Union home ministry issues notification for implementation of Central Service Rules in Chandigarh; to be effective from April 1

The rules may be called the Union Territory of Chandigarh Em...

PM Modi attends BIMSTEC Summit, seeks greater regional cooperation as stability of international borders in question

Question mark over stability of international order; BIMSTEC cooperation need of the hour: PM

India to provide USD 1 million in aid to augment operational...

Ex-journalist among 2 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter

Ex-journalist among 2 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter

Police said Rayees Ahmad Bhat had been a journalist previous...

Amritsar: Man thrashed by people for 'stealing' motorcycle

Amritsar: Man thrashed by people for 'stealing' motorcycle

Major setback to Congress as Amritsar councillor Jatinderpal Singh Moti Bhatia joins AAP

Centre failed to double our income: Farmers

Bank strike taking toll on trade: Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal

Amritsar: Play highlights stress of living under lockdown

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa dists sans judge, litigants suffer

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Home ministry issues notification for implementation of Central Service Rules in Chandigarh, to be effective from April 1

Union home ministry issues notification for implementation of Central Service Rules in Chandigarh; to be effective from April 1

Chandigarh extends bird park timings

Delhi cops nab 3 for Youth Akali Dal leader Middukhera murder

Central Service Rules: Nurses' union organises thanksgiving rally in Chandigarh

Zirakpur: 2 women labourers killed, 5 hurt as shed gives way

Severe heat wave predicted in parts of Delhi on Wednesday, Thursday

Severe heat wave predicted in parts of Delhi on Wednesday, Thursday

2018 CS assault case: CM Kejriwal, his deputy kingpins of conspiracy, chief secretary tells court

Delhi Assembly passes Rs 75,800 crore budget

Massive fire breaks out at Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site; minister demands report

Speaker suspends 3 BJP MLAs amid chaos in Delhi Assembly

Cracks appeared due to digging in unapproved area, says MC chief

Cracks appeared due to digging in unapproved area, says Jalandhar MC chief

Leopard enters house, injures man in Mukerian

Jalandhar man alleges son 14-year-old being implicated in theft case

Jalandhar: Revenue Dept employees go on indefinite strike, public feel heat

Siddi dhamal, naati hold audiences captive

Ludhiana blast case: NIA teams carry out search operation in Khanna

Ludhiana blast case: NIA teams carry out search operation in Khanna

Bhagat Singh hospital to be built on City Centre site: Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi

Only 2 Ludhiana Cong ex-MLAs attend meeting with Navjot Singh Sidhu

Two-day strike by bank staff, unions hit trade, industry in Ludhiana

Make report on road constructed with waste plastic, Mayor asks Ludhiana MC officials

Vax centres found shut after 2 pm in Patiala

Vaccination centres found shut after 2 pm in Patiala

Punjabi University passes Rs 207-cr deficit Budget

Patiala: Online faculty programme