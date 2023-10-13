4-member team to redress grievances of differently abled

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 12

The Punjab Chief Minister has formed a four-member team to meet the representatives of Divyang Action Committee and redress their problems

The Chief Minister has deputed ministers Harpal Cheema, Aman Arora, Dr Baljit Kaur and Balkar Singh to meet representatives of the unions led by their president Lakhbir Singh Saini and resolve their problems.

It may be mentioned that the Divyang Action Committee had held a demonstration on October 1 demanding government jobs to handicapped persons according to their qualification, waiving of bus fare for the handicapped, increasing their pensions and implementation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 in Punjab.

Later, after the intervention of SDM Jai Inder Singh who spoke to Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Karnail Singh, the protesters lifted their dharna and disbursed peacefully.

