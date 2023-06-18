4 members of Bambiha gang land in police net

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 17

The district police have arrested four accused belonging to the Bambiha gang on the charge of threatening a shop owner for extortion by shooting at a jeweller’s shop. In another case, two persons were arrested and illegal weapons seized from their possession.

Cops conduct raids in 3 states to nab accused After the accused were involved in a firing incident at a jeweller’s shop, the police raided various places in Ambala district (Haryana), Saharanpur district (Uttar Pradesh) and Haridwar district (Uttrakhand) continuously for 24 hours to trace the persons involved in the incident, SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal said.

SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal said under a special operation being conducted against anti-social elements, a team of officials was formed, which included Sarabjit Singh Bahia, SP (Investigation), Parminder Singh Mand, DSP (Detective), Daljit Singh Khakh, DSP (Subdivision), Garhshankar, Inspector Balwinder Pal, in-charge, CIA Staff, SI Baljinder Singh Malli, SHO, Mahilpur police station, and SI Joginder Singh Sandhar, SHO, Mukerian police station.

SSP Sartaj added that on the night of May 22, unidentified persons had fired shots at the shop of Narayan Jewellers, located in the town of Mahilpur. Following the incident, a case had been registered against the unidentified persons under various sections of the IPC at the Mahilpur police station and investigation initiated into the case.

Rahul Rai, the owner of the shop, had told the police that some persons were constantly demanding ransom from him. The SSP added that while tracing the persons involved in the incident, the police raided various places in Ambala district (Haryana), Saharanpur district (Uttar Pradesh) and Haridwar district (Uttrakhand) continuously for 24 hours. The main accused, Vikas, alias Vishu Kumar, alias Vishu, a resident of Jabiran in Haridwar was arrested and after his interrogation, Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, and Gurpratap Singh, alias Gora, of Baba Sodhi Bhikhiwind in Tarn Taran, and Akashdeep Singh, alias Akash, alias Mahek, alias Kashu, of Baba Jeevan Singh Gurdwara, Sodhi Bhikhiwind, Tarn Taran, were also arrested.

The SSP said the masterminds of the incident were Ishu Pandit of Maili, Hoshiarpur, and Baba Agam Singh of Jalandhar, both of whom are abroad.

Pandit has a personal rivalry with the owners of Narayan Jewellers, the police said.

The SSP said the other accused involved in the incident, which include Ishu Pandit, Baba Agam Singh and Chandu of Baba Sodhi Bhikhiwind, are yet to be arrested.

According to the police, the four arrested accused are related to the Bambiha gang.

In a separate case, the Mukerian police arrested Kulwinder Singh, alias Bunty, a resident of Umarpur, now staying at Mahuddinpur in Hoshiarpur, with one pistol and five live rounds, and Sunil Kumar, alias Gandhi, a resident of Sahalian in Hoshiarpur. A country pistol and one live bullet have been seized from him. A case has been registered.