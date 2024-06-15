4 prepare fake documents to get bail, booked

Hoshiarpur, June 14
The Sadar police have booked four persons on the charge of preparing fake documents of a deceased person for getting bail. According to information, Niral Kaur, wife of Ajit Singh, a resident of Simbli village, told the police that she lived in Maharashtra with her family and her husband had died in the year 2012.
She comes to the village every year. According to the complainant, when she came to village this year, she came to know that fake documents were prepared for getting bail in the name of her husband. On her complaint, the police registered a case against Nabu Lal, a resident of Basti district, Uttar Pradesh, Ajit Singh, a resident of Simbli village, numberdar Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Simbli village and Simranjit Singh, a resident of Mukhliyana village.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian elections victory for democratic world: PM Modi at G7
Bats for ending tech monopoly, cites its use in biggest poll...
PM Modi and Meloni review progress of India-Italy strategic partnership
Discuss India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor
Terror on rise, 50,000 CAPF men head to Jammu and Kashmir
Decision before PM’s June 21 visit | Assets of terror sympat...
BJP can topple Bhagwant Mann govt in Punjab anytime: Charanjit Singh Channi
Says Sikhs have forgiven Congress
Lord Ram didn’t let ‘arrogant’ BJP secure majority: RSS leader Indresh Kumar
Not Sangh view, ties with party same as before: RSS