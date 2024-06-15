4 prepare fake documents to get bail, booked

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 14

The Sadar police have booked four persons on the charge of preparing fake documents of a deceased person for getting bail. According to information, Niral Kaur, wife of Ajit Singh, a resident of Simbli village, told the police that she lived in Maharashtra with her family and her husband had died in the year 2012.

She comes to the village every year. According to the complainant, when she came to village this year, she came to know that fake documents were prepared for getting bail in the name of her husband. On her complaint, the police registered a case against Nabu Lal, a resident of Basti district, Uttar Pradesh, Ajit Singh, a resident of Simbli village, numberdar Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Simbli village and Simranjit Singh, a resident of Mukhliyana village.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hoshiarpur