4 snatchers arrested

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Rawalpindi police arrested three snatchers and recovered two stolen motorcycles and two mobile phones from them on Monday. SHO Usha Rani said the suspects had been identified as Baljinder Singh, a resident of Chabbewal village, Sohan Lal of Bhungrani village, and Sahil Kumar, a resident of Phuglana village. The police have recovered two motorcycles from them. The SHO said the suspects were produced before a judicial magistrate who sent them to police custody for further interrogation. Meanwhile, the city police arrested another snatcher and recovered a mobile from his possession. The suspect had been identified as Inderjit, a resident of Prempura locality in Phagwara.