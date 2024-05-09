4 youth among 10 booked for assault

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 8

Following a complaint lodged by Palahai Gate resident Raj Kumar, the city police have registered a case under Section 452, 427, 506,148 and 149 of IPC against around 10 persons, including four youths on the charges of attacking the complainant and his family who saved their lives by bolting the doors from inside.

The assailants include Dabbu, Deep (both residents of Daddal Mohalla, Phagwara), Pandit of village Bhularai and Jassi, who resides behind GRD College, Phagwara. The victim told the police that the attackers badly ransacked his house with sharp weapons. No arrest has been made so far.

In another case, on a complaint lodged by Amrik Singh, a resident of village Kalra, the Rawalpindi police have registered case under Section 323, 324, 379, 427, 506 and 34 of IPC against three persons including a woman on the charges of quarrelling and attacking the complainant in village Nasirabad near Phagwara last night.

The accused were identified as Jagtar Singh of village Nasirabad, Vidhya Devi, a resident of Ranjit Nagar, Phagwara, and Sandeep Kaur, a resident of village Nasirabad. No arrests have been made so far.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Phagwara