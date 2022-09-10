400-litre lahan seized, 1 held in Kapurthala

Jalandhar, September 9
A man was arrested with 400 litres of lahan by the Kapurthala police here today. SSP Kapurthala Navneet Singh Bains said police and Excise Department teams at the Sukhani bridge had received a tip-off about a resident of the Sunnarwal village, who had been involved in the sale of illicit liqour. The man storing and selling liqour has been identified as Rajinder Singh.
The police team, led by ASI Balbir Singh, and a team of the Excise Department raided the haveli of Rajinder Singh in Sunnarwal, Kapurthala. As many as 400 litres of lahan were seized. The police also seized two drums in which the lahan had been stored. A case has been registered under relevant Sections of the Excise Act.
