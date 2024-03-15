400 students awarded degrees

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 14

Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus (LKCTC) awarded degrees to 400 students of school of engineering, school of management and school of IT.

Dr RS Deol, director, LKCTC, welcomed the chief gue\st, members of Governing Council, dignitaries and recipients of degrees. The dignitaries present were Balbir Kaur, president, governing council, prof Susheel Kumar Mittal (VC, IKGPTU) and Jaspal Singh Waraich (joint secretary). The institute’s report was presented by Dr RS Deol, director, LKCTC. He stated the college’s vision was to be a vibrant and innovative centre of education, research, executive training and consultancy in technical education to develop a cadre of socially responsive technocrats, entrepreneurs and professionals, thereby fulfilling the contemporary needs of the industry, business, government and the community at large, both locally and nationally.

Students of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus in a jubilant mood after receiving degrees during the annual convocation in Jalandhar on Thursday. Malkiat Singh

Many students of the campus who had bagged top merit positions in the examinations conducted by IKG-PTU were also awarded. These students were also honoured by the institute and given scholarships to encourage them. In his convocation address, VC Mittal stated, “Gaining technical knowledge is the need of the society. Only the institutions with competence will be able to survive these turbulent times.”

At the end, Kapil Kanwar, principal, school of pharmacy, presented a vote of thanks. He congratulated all the graduating students who worked hard and have completed their degrees. An alumni meet was also organised in which former students of the institutes interacted with each other and with the current engineering students. Alumni of the institute guided their juniors for the strong academia and efforts to be put on for good placements. A cultural programme was also organised. At the end vote of thanks was presented by dean alumni Dr Pooja Dhand, who gave her best wishes to all those present.

