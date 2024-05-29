Kapurthala: 422 voters above 85 years, with disabilities exercise right to franchise at home

Kapurthala, May 28
Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal said teams had been deputed to facilitate voters with physical disabilities (PwDs) and those above the age of 85 years to cast their votes at their respective homes in compliance with the ECI guidelines.
He said 453 voters had opted for this facility of which 422 cast their votes, including 99 in Sultanpur Lodhi, 57 in Bholath, 118 in Kapurthala Assembly segment and 148 in Phagwara till Tuesday evening.
He said 6,26,866 voters across the district included 3,26,989 male voters, 2,99,844 female and 33 are transgender. He said, “Likewise, 4,421 are PwD voters including 2,578 male and 1,843 females. There are 6,759 voters above the age of 85 years as well as 19 NRI voters. The number of voters within the age group of 18 to 19 years is 12,555, besides 1,254 service voters.”
Panchal said the administration had fully geared for peaceful conduct of polls with elaborate arrangements.
Four pink polling booths had been set up one in each Assembly segment with different facilities including crèche, sitting area, eco-friendly environment and decorative entrances, he said. “Similarly, a polling station has been setup, which would be managed by all young officials,” Panchal said, while adding that this exclusive booth was set up at Montgomery College for women in Kapurthala.
He said, “Four polling stations fully managed by officials with disabilities have been setup at Government Senior Secondary School, Nadala; MDSD Senior Secondary School, Kapurthala; Government Senior Secondary School Girls, Sultanpur Lodhi; and Government Primary School, Sukhchain Nagar, Phagwara.” He said, “The administration has also set up 20 model polling stations —five for each of the four Assembly segments — in the district.”
