434 cadets take part in annual NCC camp

Jalandhar, July 3

A 10-day long annual training camp has been going on at Kanya Maha Vidyalaya under the aegis 2 Punjab Girls NCC. Camp started from June 26 and has entered in the seventh day.

As many as 434 NCC cadets from different colleges/ schools from in and around Jalandhar are taking trainingg in the camp. There is about 46 members team of JCOs/ NCOs, ANOs & GCIs to trained these cdts. The camp was formally inaugurated with the opening address of Camp Commandant, Col MS Sachdev, who gave a motivational talk on the camp life to cadets. Dr Atima Sharma Dwivedi, Principal, KMV College, also addressed the cadets and wished them all the best for the camp.

The classes on military subjects like drill, map reading and weapon training are going on in full swing. There have been several other guest lecturers planned for the cadets to enhance their knowledge and over all personality. Lectures on POCSO Act 2012 regarding sexual abuse of children was taken by the Asst Prof Gitanjali from St Soldier Law College and lecture on drug abuse has been taken by Maj Anshika Tomer from Military Hospital Jalandhar cantt. Maj Gen GG Dwivedi (retd) also interacted with the cadets and shared his valuable experience in Army with cadets.

